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Fire destroys garage in Arbor Vitae

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:41 AM CDT
PIXNIO.COM

Fire destroyed a garage in Arbor Vitae.

In a post on Facebook, Arbor Vitae Fire/Rescue says the department was called to the fire Tuesday morning at 10945 Coons Lane.

They found a two-car garage completely destroyed with the debris still smoldering.

A home 40 feet away suffered heat damage to the side facing the garage, but the fire didn’t get inside.

Workers found the fire at 10:30 a.m. after returning to the site, and it’s believed the fire started during the night.

Some fire had traveled through a layer of leaves on the ground close to the home.

Arbor Vitae firefighters stressed the importance of clearing leaves and branches left by the winter season away from structures as a fire safety measure.

They said these combustible materials can burn quickly under dry conditions and threaten structures in the path.

Arbor Vitae Fire/Rescue thanked the Vilas County Communications Center, Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, and Oneida County Ambulance for their assistance.
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Local News FirefiresHouse firesArbor VitaeWXPR News
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John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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