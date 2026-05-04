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Homicide charge in deadly Langlade County crash

WXPR | By Justin Betti/WAOW
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:47 AM CDT
Langlade County Sheriff Logo on police car
WAOW Television

An Antigo man is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after a crash that killed a Wittenberg woman.

The Langlade County Dispatch Center received a report of the crash around 10:24 p.m. Apr. 22 on U.S. Highway 45 near County Highway X in the Town of Antigo. Sheriff's deputies arrived and found two vehicles with one person in each.

Gina Marie Brunner, 45, died in the crash.

Kory Piszczor, 25, now faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, OWI, bail jumping and using or possessing with intent to use a masking agent.

Online court records show a bench warrant for Piszczor's arrest was issued Apr. 24.
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Local News Langlade County Sheriff's Officedeadly crashtraffic crashesfatalfatalityWXPR News
Justin Betti/WAOW
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