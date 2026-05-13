Garage destroyed but house saved in Lac du Flambeau fire

Firefighters doing training got called out to the real thing in Lac du Flambeau.

A garage was destroyed, but the quick response helped to save a nearby house.

Lac du Flambeau Fire and Ambulance says they were called out Monday night at 9:41p.m. for a fire on Thunderbird Road.

Due to training going on at the Lac du Flambeau Fire Station, both the Bolder Junction and Lac du Flambeau Departments responded quickly.

They found a fully engulfed detached garage, which was about 50 feet from the house.

Crews worked to quickly knock down the fire, prioritizing the protection of the nearby home.

Following the initial knockdown, teams focused on extinguishing hot spots and checking for fire extension into the main residence.

The garage and all its contents were destroyed, but firefighters reported only minimal damage to the porch and siding of the nearby home.

No one was hurt.

Lac du Flambeau Fire and Ambulance extended its sincere gratitude to all the agencies that assisted during this recent incident.

