© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Highway 17 to close near Merrill for bridge replacement

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published May 14, 2026 at 6:15 AM CDT
FILE-Construction at the intersection of Highway 8 and County G in Rhinelander. The intersection is going from stoplight to roundabout.
FILE-Construction at the intersection of Highway 8 and County G in Rhinelander. The intersection is going from stoplight to roundabout.

Highway 17 just north of Merrill will be closed for bridge repairs starting May 18th.

It’s the section between Highway 64 and County G.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Governor Evers signed an $870,000 contract for the project. Sheet Piling Services, LLC is the prime contractor for the project.

Construction crews will be removing the Barnes Creek bridge. A new concrete girder bridge will go up in its place.

Traffic will be detoured on County G in Lincoln County.

Construction is scheduled for completion in August.
Tags
Local News WXPR Newsconstructionroad construction
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate