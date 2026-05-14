Highway 17 to close near Merrill for bridge replacement

Highway 17 just north of Merrill will be closed for bridge repairs starting May 18th.

It’s the section between Highway 64 and County G.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Governor Evers signed an $870,000 contract for the project. Sheet Piling Services, LLC is the prime contractor for the project.

Construction crews will be removing the Barnes Creek bridge. A new concrete girder bridge will go up in its place.

Traffic will be detoured on County G in Lincoln County.

Construction is scheduled for completion in August.