WisDOT & DNR encourage drivers and boaters to be respectful as we head into summer

Distracted driving and speed are top factors in summer crashes including roughly 8,500 crashes on Wisconsin roads last summer.

The faster you drive, the longer it takes to stop and the harder it is to maintain control of your vehicle.

Driving too fast can be especially dangerous when towing.

“Drivers hauling a boat, trailer, or camper should make sure everything is in good mechanical condition and safely, safely secured before heading out on our roads,” said Randy Gordon with the Wisconsin State Patrol. “Be sure to check over your vehicle, trailer, or towing connection, including the lights, chains, and tires, to ensure a safe trip. Double check that any items loaded into the trailer, truck bed, or boat are not overloaded and are properly secured. Debris on the road can lead to crashes and damage other people's vehicles.”

You can check road conditions, traffic, and construction at 511 Wisconsin.

Wisconsin State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources also stress waiting until after the driving and boating before drinking alcohol.

Over the past five years, there were 38% more impaired driving fatalities during the summer months compared to the rest of the year.

Drugs or alcohol were also involved in half of last year’s fatal boating accidents.

“Our waterways are meant for all Wisconsinites and visitors to our state, and so it's really important that we share them with each other,” said John Sinclair with the Wisconsin DNR. “We're respectful of other people on the water, we're mindful of the wake that we're creating, and we're watching out for everybody else who's out there on the landscape, or out there in or on the water, so that we're allowing them to enjoy that public resource as well.”

Don’t forget to clean boats and trailers to prevent the spread of invasive species.

