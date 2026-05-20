Contract signed for work on Highway 45 between Monico and Three Lakes.

A contract has been signed for a $7-million improvement project on Highway 45 between Monico and Three Lakes.

The Governor’s office says work will begin May 26th.

Crews will resurface the highway.

They’ll also replace 22 culverts, work on the guardrails and install centerline rumble strips.

US 45 will remain open to traffic as a single lane with flagging operations during construction hours.

Both directions of travel will be restored at the end of each day.

Construction is scheduled for completion by October 2026.

The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

Pitlick and Wick is the prime contractor.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region: Visit the region’s 511 website.

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal.