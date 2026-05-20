© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Contract signed for work on Highway 45 between Monico and Three Lakes.

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 20, 2026 at 6:45 AM CDT
Pixabay.com

A contract has been signed for a $7-million improvement project on Highway 45 between Monico and Three Lakes.
The Governor’s office says work will begin May 26th.

Crews will resurface the highway.

They’ll also replace 22 culverts, work on the guardrails and install centerline rumble strips.

US 45 will remain open to traffic as a single lane with flagging operations during construction hours.

Both directions of travel will be restored at the end of each day.

Construction is scheduled for completion by October 2026. 

The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

Pitlick and Wick is the prime contractor.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region: Visit the region’s 511 website.

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. 
Tags
Business & Economics constructionroad constructionHighway 45highwaysWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content