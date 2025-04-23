Focus on safety as work zones start appearing on Wisconsin roads

With warmer weather road work starts to become more common around the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds people to drive safely in work zones.

Preliminary data shows more than 2,150 crashes were recorded in Wisconsin work zones in 2024, resulting in 10 deaths and more than 750 injuries.

“This year’s work zone safety theme should resonate with all of us; we all want to get home to our loved ones after a workday,” WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman said.

“Sadly, 10 people – two construction workers and eight motorists – were killed in Wisconsin work zones last year. They never returned home to their families and it’s an unfortunate reminder that it only takes a momentary distraction to create a deadly situation on the road. We must make smart decisions behind the wheel to keep our highways and work zones safe. Please pay attention, be patient and give space to the workers improving our roads. Your commitment to safe driving can help all of us get home.”

Cell phone use is one of the most common factors in distracted driving crashes.

Drivers are also reminded to slow down and pay attention while traveling through work zones.

This year alone, WisDOT anticipates more than 400 state highway and bridge improvement projects across Wisconsin.

Work Zone Awareness Week is underway in Wisconsin.

How can people help improve work zone safety?

