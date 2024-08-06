Evers visits the Town of Pelican highlighting federal investment in local roads and bridges

Today, Governor Evers visited Pelican Fire and Rescue to highlight the next cycle of funding awarded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

That funding goes towards local road and bridge needs in counties across the state.

“It's about safety, but it’s about economic development. If we want to grow as a state, that's one of the things we have to do. When I ran for this office, I said, we're going to fix the damn roads, and we're getting there,” said Evers.

Hannah Davis-Reid Evers talks outside of the Pelican Town Hall and Fire and Rescue Building

In Pelican, they’re using a form of recycling called cold in-place recycling to reduce cracking in the asphalt.

“Oneida County has really taken advantage of really, some really important work that needed to be done all across the county,” he said.

Alex Hegeman is the Oneida County Highway Commissioner.

“So between roads and bridges, you know, it's great that Oneida County has been on that receiving end of a lot of this funding. And so it's great that he's able to come out and take a look at one of the projects firsthand,” said Hegeman

He says they’ve received federal funding for seven different projects over the past three years.