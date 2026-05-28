Man killed in St. Germain area motorcycle crash identified

A St Germain man was the person killed when a motorcycle crossed the centerline.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says 64-year-old Eric Powell died after his bike collided head on with an oncoming vehicle.

The crash happened Monday just after 7:00 p.m. on Wisconsin 155 just south of Lost Lake Drive.

Powell’s motorcycle apparently went over the centerline on a curve, resulting in a head-on collision.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle received non-life-threating injures.