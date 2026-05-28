© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man killed in St. Germain area motorcycle crash identified

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:41 AM CDT
Pixibay

A St Germain man was the person killed when a motorcycle crossed the centerline.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says 64-year-old Eric Powell died after his bike collided head on with an oncoming vehicle.

The crash happened Monday just after 7:00 p.m. on Wisconsin 155 just south of Lost Lake Drive.

Powell’s motorcycle apparently went over the centerline on a curve, resulting in a head-on collision.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle received non-life-threating injures.
Tags
Local News MotorcycleMotorcycle crashSt. GermainWisconsin state patrolVilas County SheriffVilas County Sheriff's OfficeWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content