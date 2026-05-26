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Head-on collision kills motorcyclist in Vilas County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 26, 2026 at 7:14 AM CDT
Wikmedia Commons

A head-on collision killed a motorcyclist in the Town of St Germain.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call at 7:08 p.m. Monday night, reporting the crash between a RAV-4 and a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 155 just south of Lost Lake Drive.

The caller said the motorcyclist was not responsive.

When police arrived, they found the 64-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle was dead.

Preliminary investigation shows the Harley went over the centerline on a curve, colliding with the RAV-4.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident investigation was turned over to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, St. Germain Fire/Rescue, and the Oneida County Medical Examiners Office.
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Local News Vilas Sheriff's DeptVilas CountyVilas County Sheriff's OfficeMotorcycle crashWXPR News
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