Head-on collision kills motorcyclist in Vilas County

A head-on collision killed a motorcyclist in the Town of St Germain.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call at 7:08 p.m. Monday night, reporting the crash between a RAV-4 and a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 155 just south of Lost Lake Drive.

The caller said the motorcyclist was not responsive.

When police arrived, they found the 64-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle was dead.

Preliminary investigation shows the Harley went over the centerline on a curve, colliding with the RAV-4.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident investigation was turned over to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, St. Germain Fire/Rescue, and the Oneida County Medical Examiners Office.