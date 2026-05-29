Siren enthusiasts gathering north of Rhinelander

Siren enthusiasts from all over will be gathering north of Rhinelander Saturday.

The seventh annual SirenCon will be held at Camp Tesomas on Spider Lake road.

The SirenCon website says SirenCon was started in 2020 as a means for siren enthusiasts across the world to get together and share their interest in outdoor warning devices.

The Pine Lake Fire Department wanted to let people know, in case they live in the area and hear sirens during the day on Saturday.

The fire department says the event showcases different manufacturers and types of warning sirens for emergency use, whether it be for cities, towns, camps and more.

The fire department also noted that on Monday, June 1st, sirens at the camp will also be tested.