Body of missing man recovered from a Lac du Flambeau lake

The body of a man missing in a Lac du Flambeau lake has been recovered.

Lac du Flambeau Police say 45-year-old Kyle Ascheman of Lake Geneva had been vacationing on Whitefish Lake.

On Thursday evening, his empty boat was seen circling on the water.

The search continued until midnight on Thursday and resumed Friday morning.

Specially trained Search and Rescue dogs, underwater drones and aerial drones, and highly sensitive sonar equipment were deployed as search efforts escalated.

Although the missing man was not found on Friday, Lac du Flambeau Police say the search was narrowed significantly in the late evening hours with the use of specialized equipment operated by Wisconsin DNR personnel.

The search resumed Saturday, with sonar equipment from the Wisconsin DNR locating Ascheman’s body in 38 feet of water.

The Oneida County Dive Team was called to help with the recovery due to lakebed conditions and poor visibility.

Lac du Flambeau Police asked that everyone keep the family of Kyle Ascheman in their thoughts and prayers.

A release from the Lac du Flambeau Police Department said the Ascheman family is deeply grateful to everyone who joined in the search for their loved one.

Agencies that helped out include Lac du Flambeau Fire and Ambulance Department, Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin DNR, Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, Oneida Dive Team, Newbold Fire Department, Boulder Junction Fire Department, St. Germain Fire Department, Minocqua Fire Department, Woodruff Fire Department, Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Commission, Lac du Flambeau Tribal Roads Department, Lac du Flambeau Tribal Emergency Management, Lac du Flambeau Tribal Conservation Law Department, and the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Victim Services Coordinator.