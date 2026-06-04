Waste transfer station in Ironwood temporarily closed after fire

A fire will close down the Gogebic Range Solid Waste transfer station in Ironwood for a time.

The Gogebic Range Solid Waste Management Authority says the building sustained significant damage in the Tuesday morning fire, but the compactor had only minor damage.

That’s the key piece of equipment, but they did need to order some replacement parts.

An electrician has already been on site to begin the repair process.

They will reopen the transfer station to the public as soon as it’s safe.

Residential garbage collection and dumpster pickup will continue as scheduled.