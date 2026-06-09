Multiple rounds of potentially severe weather forecasted this week in Wisconsin

Just about all of Wisconsin and parts of the western U.P. is looking at the potential for severe weather Wednesday.

The main threat with the storms Wednesday morning will be strong winds and possible hail.

National Weather Service Green Bay Meteorologist Timm Uhlmann says the greater threat for severe weather will be in the afternoon and evening.

“The initial storm should be a little bit more scattered. They shouldn't be much of a line yet, and at that point in time, hail and tornadoes will have a greater presence than winds. Once that starts to move eastward and congeal into more of a line, we get into the late afternoon and into the evening periods, that's when wind will become more of a threat,” said Uhlmann. “Unfortunately, during that time, there is still the potential for some embedded circulations, which means some tornadoes could still form at times in the line as it moves eastward through Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.”

National Weather Service Green Bay

Uhlmann says there’s still uncertainty around the timing this afternoon.

“The timing on that could vary by a couple hours, depending on how fast that rain ends in the morning, but we are quite confident that will be some strong storms in the area,” said Uhlmann during a weather briefing. “All severe weather hazards are on the table, winds, hail, and tornadoes.”

Emergency officials recommend having multiple ways to get weather alerts, know where to go in the event of a tornado, and make sure you have emergency supplies in case you lose power.

Another round of storms is in the forecast for Thursday evening. The greatest risk of severe weather with those storms is currently towards southern Wisconsin.

If you’re trying to get outside between storms Wednesday, it’s likely not going to be pleasant. Hot and humid weather is on tap.