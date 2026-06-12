Gogebic Range Solid Waste Transfer Station reopens after fire

The Gogebic Range Solid Waste Transfer Station is back open.

As WXPR reported last week, a fire temporarily closed the facility.

A compacter was damaged in the fire and the station needed replacement parts before it could reopen.

The station announced Friday that it has reopened to the general public.

All vehicles that are not self-dumping need to use the on-stie roll-off box dumpsters.

Hours are Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Central Standard Time). All Wakefield City voucher users must present their voucher at the window upon arrival.