Fire destroys a home near Merrill

Fire destroyed a home in the Merrill area.

On Sunday afternoon, the Merrill Fire Department was called for a fire on Ackerman Road in the Town of Merrill.

Bystanders reported the fire was spreading into the woods.

Mutual aid was requested.

Firefighters arriving found heavy fire and smoke pushing out of the home, and a brush fire along the road.

No one was home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

Mutual aid came from Pine River, Corning, Russell, Tomahawk, Riverside, WI DNR, and Little Rice Fire Departments.

For firefighter safety, the decision was made to use defensive operations and get assistance from an excavator to make final extinguishment.

An initial investigation shows the fire was unintentional.

Due to hot & humid weather conditions along with building construction challenges, firefighters were stretched thin.

Other agencies assisting were Tomahawk EMS, Russell EMS, Pine River & Corning EMRs, WPS, Lincoln County Sheriff & Highway Department, and Schmidt Excavating.