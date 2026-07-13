Ammunition reloading apparently triggers fire in Arbor Vitae

An accidental discharge while ammunition was being reloaded apparently caused a fire that burned one person and destroyed a duplex in Arbor Vitae.

Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue says the call for help came in just after noon Saturday for a fire at a duplex on White Pine Lane.

Multiple requests went out for extra help from other departments through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

One part of the duplex was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

Crews tried to get into the neighboring portion of the duplex, but were driven back by heavy fire and heat, and severely weakened floors.

One person had gotten out before firefighters got there,

They were taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Madison burn unit for treatment.

Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue says that person is expected to recover.

An initial investigation showed the fire started in a lower-level room where ammunition reloading was in progress.

It’s believed a round discharged and ignited gunpowder, causing the fire to rapidly spread.

High temperatures and humidity added to the difficulty of the firefighting effort, with a number of area departments providing assistance at the scene.

Department/Agencies that responded included: Woodruff FD, St. Germain FD, Lake Tomahawk FD, Minocqua FD, Hazelhurst FD, Lac du Flambeau FD, Boulder Junction FD, Manitowish Waters, FD, Plum Lake FD, Oneida County Ambulance, Vilas County Emergency Management, Boulder Junction Rehab, Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Public Service.