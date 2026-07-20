Severe thunderstorms could bring 70+ mph winds, hail, and tornadoes to Northwoods Monday

Northern Wisconsin and parts of the western U.P. are at a three out of five risk for severe weather on Monday, July 20.

This indicates a significant risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to develop around 2 p.m. and last until 11 p.m., with the greatest risk between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Damaging winds of 70 mph or more are expected with the strongest thunderstorms.

Some storms may produce large hail, potentially golf ball size or larger.

There is an increased risk of tornadoes.

“While we have high confidence there will be severe thunderstorms scattered around this afternoon and evening, still somewhat lower confidence exactly when and where the most severe thunderstorms, the most dangerous of the thunderstorms will be,” said Kevin Scharfenberg, the meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service Green Bay. He made the comments in an online weather briefing Monday morning.

In the Eagle River and Rhinelander areas, the peak is centered roughly around 6:00 p.m., plus or minus an hour or two.

Scharfenberg says they expect scattered to numerous reports of damaged winds, severe hail, and tornadoes this afternoon and evening.

“We really want folks to be prepared for that. Make sure that you're tuned in,” said Scharfenberg. “Make sure you have a couple of ways to get information and get it out to others. It’d be really helpful if you spread the word to be weather aware this afternoon.”

The storms could also hit the Green Bay area where more than 700,000 people are expected to attend EAA AirVenture which started today.

Latest on the smoke

The Northwoods is dealing with poor air quality due to smoke for the fifth day in a row. As of 11:30 a.m. Monday most of the region falls in the “Unhealthy” air quality index.

Improvements in smoke are expected today from west to east. Additional bouts of smoke are possible during the middle of the week.

