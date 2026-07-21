Rhinelander to allow UTVs on Lincoln Street

UTVs will be allowed on one of Rhinelander’s busiest traffic corridors starting next year.

The Rhinelander City Council voted to allow UTV use but not ATVs on the section of Lincoln Street from Oneida Avenue to Eisenhower Parkway.

“I think in this case it was somewhat of a compromise because a UTV tends to be safer than an ATV,” said Rhinelander Mayor Kris Hanus.

Council member Steven Jopek had concerns about safety.

“I have concerns in general,” said Jopek.“There was just a death up in Boulder Junction. A UTV got hit by a pickup truck and the guy died.”

The council voted 5 to 2 to approve the change starting in 2027.