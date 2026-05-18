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Safety courses can help reduce the risk of ATV and UTV crashes

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published May 18, 2026 at 7:03 AM CDT
UTVs on a trail
Wisconsin DNR
UTVs on a trail

The Wisconsin DNR hopes ATV and UTV riders brush up on their safety skills before hitting the trails.

Those born in 1988 or later must have taken a state approved safety course and carry proof of that certification with them while they ride.

"Wisconsin continues to see a significant number of ATV/UTV crashes with many operators never completing a safety course," said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator. "Safety classes are designed to focus on crash prevention and give students proven, real-life skills to keep them safe while out riding."

Helmets and seatbelts are another strong recommendation.

Seatbelts are required in a UTV.

Already this year, the DNR has tracked 14 deaths related to ATV and UTV crashes in Wisconsin.

For regulations and class specifics visit the DNR’s website.

Participants have their choice of online or in-person classes. Parents are urged to join their children at safety classes.

  • In-person classes fill up fast so don’t wait.
  • Classes are geared for students ages 11 and up.
  • Many in-person courses are completed in one weekend.
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Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports ATVATVsUTVWisconsin DNRWXPR News
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