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Minocqua area home destroyed by fire

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 12, 2026 at 6:57 AM CDT
Pixabay.com

Fire destroyed a home in the Minocqua area, and spread into the area around the house.

Minocqua Fire and Rescue got word of the fire at 4:45 p.m. Monday afternoon on Spies Court off Kobart Road.

Crews saw a significant collum of smoke while they were on the way, and called for more help.

Firefighters found a heavily involved house fire, and used the ‘deck gun’ on the engine to knock down the active fire.

Significant fire was also burning around the residence, prompting activation of a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildland fire response.

Multiple attack lines were deployed from Minocqua and Woodruff engines as crews worked to bring the fire under control.

The fire spread to a nearby garage and surrounding areas, but firefighters were able to protect nearby homes.

More than a dozen agencies provided assistance at the scene.
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Local News MinocquaFirefiresHouse firesWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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