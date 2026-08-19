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Man dead after being pulled from a burning home in Wausau

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 19, 2026 at 6:49 AM CDT
Wausau Fire Department logo
WAOW Television

A fire in Wausau killed a man.

The Wausau Fire Department says a fire call came in Monday night around 11:30 p.m.

Reports were someone may be trapped inside the home in the 800 block of East Wausau Avenue.

The first firefighters were there in three minutes and started working on putting out the fire.

A second engine arrived a short time later, allowing firefighters to enter the residence.

The man was found and brought out, but lifesaving efforts were not successful.

A cat also died as a result of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.
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Local News FirefiresHouse firesWausauWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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