Man dead after being pulled from a burning home in Wausau

A fire in Wausau killed a man.

The Wausau Fire Department says a fire call came in Monday night around 11:30 p.m.

Reports were someone may be trapped inside the home in the 800 block of East Wausau Avenue.

The first firefighters were there in three minutes and started working on putting out the fire.

A second engine arrived a short time later, allowing firefighters to enter the residence.

The man was found and brought out, but lifesaving efforts were not successful.

A cat also died as a result of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.