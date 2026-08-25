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Grants provide equipment to emergency workers in the Northwoods

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 25, 2026 at 7:22 AM CDT
Grant presentation to Minocqua Fire and Rescue
Wisconsin Public Service Foundation
Grant presentation to Minocqua Fire and Rescue

Emergency responders in the Northwoods are among those benefiting from $75-thousand dollars in grants to provide lifesaving equipment.

The WPS Foundation selected the Minocqua Fire and Rescue Department as one of this year’s grant recipients, unveiling new medical supplies purchased through the grant during a visit Monday.

The supplies will go toward the department’s mass incident emergency response kit.

“These supplies for our emergency response kit will enable us to immediately triage and treat victims of an active threat or an accident where multiple people are injured,” said Rich Carani, fire chief — Minocqua Fire and Rescue Department. “The WPS Foundation’s Rewarding Responders Grant comes to us at a time when we are facing a new challenge in public safety. This grant means we are able to purchase the equipment we need to respond quickly and treat members of the public when needed.”

The Crandon Area Rescue Squad received pulse oximetry and carbon monoxide monitors, The Crescent Volunteer Fire Department got a multi-gas detector, and Lac du Flambeau Fire and Ambulance was provided with breathing apparatus tanks.

In addition, the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department received a firefighting hose nozzle, The Three Lakes Fire Department was awarded firefighter communication radios, and Tomahawk Police got an
automated external defibrillator or A-E-D.

“We are honored to support the everyday heroes in our communities and their relentless dedication to keeping everyone safe,” said Beth Straka, president — WPS Foundation.

The funding is part of the WPS Foundation’s Rewarding Responders Grant program. Including this year’s grants, the WPS Foundation has now donated more than $750,000 to help first responders improve public safety since the program began in 2014.
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Local News Wisconsin Public Service Foundationemergency preparednessfirst respondersWXPR News
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John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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