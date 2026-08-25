Homes evacuated as a semi-truck crash causes Line 5 pipeline leak in Iron County

A truck struck the Line 5 pipeline causing a natural gas liquids leak Tuesday morning.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, a parked, unoccupied semi-truck rolled into an open excavation site around 10:00 Tuesday, August 25th.

The site is associated with a Line 5 valve project near Sitan Road in the Town of Saxon.

“The truck struck the pipeline, resulting in the release of natural gas liquids (NGLs),” the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said in announcement on Facebook.

No injuries have been reported.

As a precaution, nearby homes have been evacuated.

The affected section of pipeline has been isolated, and local emergency responders and hazmat teams are on site.

The site of the incident was on Sitan Road north of Highway 2 in the Town of Saxon.

Sitan Road is closed until further notice to allow emergency crews to safely respond.

A temporary no-fly zone has also been established in the area.

Due to safety concerns, power in the affected area has been shut down, and arrangements are being made to assist those affected by the temporary power outage. The public is asked to avoid the area and follow instructions from emergency personnel.

According to Enbridge, Line 5 transports up to 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) of light crude oil, light synthetic crude, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), which are refined into propane.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Enbridge confirmed the information with WXPR. It said more information would be provided as it became available.

