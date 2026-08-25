Two rescued after accidental plunge over Rainbow Falls

Rescuers saved two people who went over a popular waterfall in the western Upper Peninsula.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office got a call for help at 1:38 p.m. Monday afternoon, with a report that two people had gone over Rainbow Falls near Black River Harbor.

Witnesses said they could hear yelling.

Apparently, one person had tried to cross the Black River and slipped.

The second person tried to help, and the current pulled both of them over Rainbow Falls.

Both people were hoisted to safety with only minor injuries by the Gogebic County Search and Rescue Team.

A number of agencies provided help at the scene.