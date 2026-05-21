Trail improvement work will impact access to popular waterfalls in the western Upper Peninsula

A popular destination to view waterfalls in the western Upper Peninsula will be seeing some improvements.

The Ottawa National Forest began a major effort to repair and replace waterfall viewing platforms, stairways and trail structures along the Black River corridor this week.

Visitors should be aware there will be temporary closures at key waterfall access points.

Crews will work to improve safety, restore aging infrastructure, and enhance public access.

Work began at Sandstone Falls on Monday and will impact other waterfalls in the area as the summer progresses.

The Ottawa National Forest received funding to replace and repair aging sections of waterfall trail infrastructure throughout the Black River Harbor Recreation Area.

This work supports the Forest Service’s broader effort to modernize recreation facilities, reduce maintenance backlogs, and restore safety across high‑use sites on the forest.

Construction is expected to continue through fall 2027.

What visitors can expect:



Sandstone Falls closed: Construction project started May 18, 2026

Potawatomi Falls open with some platform closures: Construction project will close portions of the trail later this summer.

Gorge Falls open with some closures: Construction project will close portions of the trail later this summer.

Rainbow Falls open: Construction project will close portions of the trail later this summer.

Conglomerate Falls open: Use caution on trial tread and stairs.

According to the Forest Service, repairing and rebuilding deteriorating trail structures will provide several key public benefits:



Improved visitor safety on steep, wet or uneven segments leading to waterfall overlooks.

Enhanced accessibility, making more viewing points and trail sections usable for a broader range of visitors.

Protection of natural resources, reducing erosion and keeping foot traffic on durable, well‑defined routes.

A better overall visitor experience with updated platforms, railings and viewing decks that showcase the river’s unique tannin‑rich waters and waterfall sequence.

Stronger support for local communities and tourism, maintaining a safe, attractive destination that draws visitors to the western Upper Peninsula.

More resilient infrastructure, built to withstand harsh winters, heavy rains and long‑term use.The Ottawa National Forest received funding to replace and repair aging sections of waterfall trail infrastructure throughout the Black River Harbor Recreation Area. This work supports the Forest Service’s broader effort to modernize recreation facilities, reduce maintenance backlogs, and restore safety across high‑use sites on the forest. Construction is expected to continue through fall 2027.

Planned improvements include:

Sandstone Falls



Remove about 210 linear feet of aging timber steps and railing.

Install new helical piles to support a modern elevated stair and platform system.

Rainbow Falls



Remove worn timber steps and railings.

Replace with new stairs, railings, platform decking and recast concrete piers.

Potawatomi and Gorge Falls

