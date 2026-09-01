Highway 51 construction in Minocqua to resume after labor day

Work on US 51 in downtown Minocqua will start back up after Labor Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation started work on Highway 51 between Front Street and the Minocqua Bridge this past spring.

Work paused during the peak tourism season.

It is set to resume September 8th before temporarily shutting down again for Beef-A-Rama at the end of the month.

Crews will remove traffic control and construction materials for the Beef-A-Rama event on Sept. 26. Crews will return after the event to finish the project.

During construction, there will be single lane closures through downtown Minocqua.

The project is anticipated to wrap up October 20th.

That schedule is dependent on weather and construction progress.

You can learn more about the project on the WisDOT website.

