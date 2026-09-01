Name released of person who died after boat capsized in Vilas County

An Arbor Vitae resident has been identified as the person who died following a Vilas County Boating accident.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 75-year-old Kimberly Chilsen.

Two men went into the water when a boat capsized on Sumach Lake in the Town of Arbor Vitae Sunday afternoon.

A resident called for help and said one man was bobbing up and down holding a paddle.

The second man swam to shore and said the man in the water was in distress.

Someone on shore rescued Chilsen from the water, and he was talking to medical personnel when they arrived.

Chilsen had an unknow medical event.

He became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.