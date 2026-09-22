Two badly hurt in Oneida County Motorcycle crash
Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after their motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck on US Highway 51 at County Highway L in the Town of Nokomis.
On Saturday, 38-year-old Michael Yeager of Marshfield was driving the motorcycle with 37-year-old passenger Jennifer Yeager.
A southbound Ford F250 hit them around 4:21 p.m., according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
The couple was entering Highway 51 from County Highway L when the crash happened.
A second motorcycle was also involved in the crash.
Its operator and the driver of the pickup were not injured.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation.