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Two badly hurt in Oneida County Motorcycle crash

WXPR | By WAOW Television
Published September 22, 2026 at 7:13 AM CDT
Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle
Wisconsin State Patrol

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after their motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck on US Highway 51 at County Highway L in the Town of Nokomis.

On Saturday, 38-year-old Michael Yeager of Marshfield was driving the motorcycle with 37-year-old passenger Jennifer Yeager.

A southbound Ford F250 hit them around 4:21 p.m., according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

The couple was entering Highway 51 from County Highway L when the crash happened.

A second motorcycle was also involved in the crash.

Its operator and the driver of the pickup were not injured.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation.
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Local News MotorcycleMotorcycle crashOneida County Sheriffoneida county sheriff's officeWisconsin state patrolWXPR News
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