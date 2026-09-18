45th Fall Ride rumbles into Tomahawk

This year marks the 45th annual Tomahawk Fall Ride. Every second weekend after Labor Day, Main Street shuts down to make room for vendors, fundraisers, live music, and tons of motorcycles. The event gives local bikers like Sue Vertz another chance to take in the open road while the weather’s still warm.

“They like to party, and just enjoy other people's company," Vertz said. "Probably the one big last ride before they put their bikes away for the Winter.”

For Greg Haring, the connections he’s made with other bikers over the years is what he enjoys the most.

“Just the camaraderie, people every year, a lot of the same people come up," Haring said. "The camaraderie, people being around other bikers, looking at different things, just brings more people together.”

But with so many bikers coming from out of town, Vertz says it’s important for everyone to stay safe on the road.

“Put your phones down, pay attention to the roads," Vertz said. "Give that bike extra room to move, share the road.”

And Haring says even if people don’t ride a motorcycle, there’s plenty of things to do and good times to share.

“Come look at the bikes, there’s so many different vendors, different shirts and jewelry and anything you can think of," Haring said. "Just the neat things to see, and to watch all of the bikes line up on Main Street on Friday night for the Thunder Parade. Even if you don’t ride a bike, it’s neat to see.”