Man found dead after shooting report in Township of Kennan, Price County

The Price County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death near County Road N and Big Falls Road in the Township of Kennan.

Sheriff Brian Schmidt said deputies responded to two 911 calls on Oct. 4 at approximately 10:51 p.m. The first call reported a man shot and injured someone before leaving a residence. The second call reported the same man was causing a disturbance at another location.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man deceased.

Schmidt said there is no known threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will not be released at this time.

