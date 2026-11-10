18-Year-Old Killed in Oneida County Crash

An 18-year-old man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Crescent.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of the crash at approximately 9:52 p.m. on South River Road near Healy Lake Road.

Investigators say the driver of a 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling northbound when he lost control while navigating a sharp corner and struck a tree. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver's name has not been released pending notification of family members.