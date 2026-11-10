Truck collides with bridge in Rhinelander

A truck trying to squeeze under the Davenport Street Bridge in Rhinelander Monday didn’t have the clearance.

The truck suffered significant damage, pealing back the roof and one side.

There are clear warning signs about the low bridge, stating a clearance of 11 feet, 6 inches, as well as yellow flashing lights on the bridge to caution drivers.

Still, the railroad bridge in front of the Ahlstrom Paper Mill is regularly hit by trucks that are just too tall.

No one was hurt in the latest mishap.