Michigan proposal aims to reduce corporate money in state politics

Supporters of a proposed Michigan ballot initiative say voters — not corporate money — should drive decisions affecting rural communities and the entire state, from utility rates to local development projects.

The proposal would place new limits on campaign contributions from utilities and major government contractors while expanding political advertising disclosure requirements.

Kalvin Carter, founder and director of the group Up North Advocacy, said the issue crosses party lines.

“In this time of hyper-partisanship and the political divide that exists, I've not seen another issue that brings people together like the idea of getting money out of politics,” Carter observed.

Backers of the measure said it would prohibit campaign contributions from electric and gas utilities, contractors receiving more than $250,000 annually in government contracts and certain affiliated individuals and organizations.

DTE Energy said in a statement its political contributions comply with state and federal laws and support the company’s objectives.

Supporters argued the restrictions would help reduce the influence of moneyed interests in state government. Carter noted it could affect how Lansing approaches issues important to many rural communities, including the development of large artificial intelligence data centers.

“DTE and Consumers Energy could stand to benefit greatly from lax regulations around the development of these hyperscale data centers,” Carter pointed out. “We want Lansing making good decisions on behalf of the people and not necessarily of these corporations.”

Carter added organizers of the proposal have submitted signatures and hope the initiative will be on the November ballot.