© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midterms 2022

Johnson, Barnes to meet for second debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race

WXPR | By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
Published October 13, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT
Election 2022 Wisconsin Senate Debate Barnes and Johnson
Morry Gash
/
AP
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, and his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes shake hands before a televised debate, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Republican Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are to meet Thursday night for their second and final debate before the Nov. 8 election.

Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Their first debate last week, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, was marked by both candidates repeating their well-worn positions, but breaking little new ground.

Both campaigns have mirrored arguments being made in races nationally, with Johnson focusing on crime, public safety and the economy while Barnes has tried to make it about abortion, Johnson's views on election integrity and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters, has embraced controversial views during his years in the Senate and in his reelection campaign. A former plastics manufacturer, Johnson has questioned the outcome of the 2020 election, downplayed the Jan. 6 riot and touted unproven treatments for COVID-19.

Johnson and his allies have attacked Barnes as being “dangerous” and soft on crime, allegations that Democrats have said are racist. Barnes is seeking to become the state's first Black senator. Barnes has denied he wants to defund the police, despite past comments that he wanted to redirect police funding.

The one-hour debate Thursday is sponsored by Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Tags
Midterms 2022 WXPR NewsMandela BarnesRon JohnsonSen. Ron Johnsonus senate
SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
See stories by SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
Related Content