Calls in Marathon County apparently seek to mislead voters

Marathon County election officials say not to believe anyone making an unsolicited phone call to you asking who you are voting for, then telling you that your polling place is closed.

Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood says it's a scam.

“No official election official would be asking first of all who you’re voting for. All polls in Marathon County are open 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.” said Trueblood.

Trueblood says voters outside Marathon County should be aware as well.

“We do have reason to believe it’s more than just Marathon County voters who are getting these calls.”

Trueblood says if there were to be an issue with your polling place, you would find out through official channels.

“There is a process to go through and the time frame for that is well past, unless there would be some type of emergency situation and then we notify voters through the proper channels through our emergency management notifications.”

Public Information officer Sara Severson says the Marathon County Sheriff's office is investigating and charges are likely if they can catch up to whoever is making the calls.

“This certainly is against the law and so, a situation like this would need to move through the judicial process,” said Severson.

Officials add that the scammers are spoofing a local number.

If you have questions about where to vote you should contact your local clerk's office or check your voter registration status at the My Vote Wisconsin website.

