Cassian doubling down on objections against GLITC's Adolescent Recovery and Wellness Center

The town of Cassian is doubling down on its objection to a recovery center designed for Native youth struggling with substance abuse.

Town leaders are taking their case to the Oneida County Circuit Court to overturn a recent decision allowing the center a permit.

It’s been over a year since the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council, or GLITC, blessed ground for their Adolescent Recovery and Wellness Center.

But since then, the project has been held up in the permitting process.

The town of Cassian and other communities have argued the center goes against their plans for land use and that it could negatively affect property values.

The town of Cassian and neighboring Little Rice both passed resolutions against the center.

Then, the Oneida County Planning and Zoning Committee rejected the organization’s permits .

GLITC appealed and successfully overturned that decision in front of the Oneida County Board of Appeal in July, but now Cassian is going to appeal to the Oneida County Circuit Court.

Patty Francoeur is the Town Chair of Cassian.

“I think the Planning and Development Committee had gotten it right, and in all two meetings that the Board of Adjustment had in review of the appeal by GLITC, I feel the town, I don't think they took into any account the original substantial evidence that the town gave in our reasons for wanting the CUP denied,” explained Franceur.

A CUP is a conditional use permit that would allow the recovery center to operate in a wooded area of Cassian.

In their reasons for wanting the CUP denied, the town’s lawyers have also expressed concerns that GLITC could transfer the land into a sovereign trust and deny the town tax benefits.

GLITC has repeatedly said they won’t.

“And I don't think there's anyone that would say these type of facilities aren't needed. No one is arguing that point. The reason for our objection is with the location. And you know, when we're looking to the future of Cassian and we want to make sure that we have a say in what goes on and it's in our comprehensive plan,” said Francoeur.

Francoeur said that during regular town board meetings, supporters of the center don’t tend to show up.

“They only showed up during special town board meetings, or pretty much, I don't believe, at a regular monthly meeting, there was really anyone representing to speak and say, ‘you know, I just want to say, you know, I am for this facility,’ and could state their reason,” said Francoeur.

Francoeur said the public wants the town to fight the center, and so that’s what she’ll do.

So far, the town has spent a little over $46,000 in litigation on the case.

WXPR reached out to Bryan Bainbridge, CEO of GLITC, but wasn’t able to set up an interview before publication.

The town’s appeal to the Circuit Court is now pending.