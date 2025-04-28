Forest County Potawatomi Chairman leaves position

The Forest County Potawatomi Community will need to select a new Tribal Chairman.

The tribe announced James Crawford has resigned.

Crawford has been selected to be the next United States Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary of Tribal Affairs.

Crawford thanked tribal membership for their confidence in him as an elected leader of the Tribe over the last 15 years.

Nominations for the position of Forest County Potawatomi Community Chair will be sought on Monday, May 5th.

Vice Chairman, Ken George Jr, will be serving as Acting Chairman until the position is filled in a Special Election May 10th at the Tribes next general member meeting.

“Chairman Crawford spent many years working for the Tribe and serving in Tribal leadership. He has been instrumental in helping us overcome countless obstacles and achieve numerous milestones. His steady leadership, constant presence, and unwavering commitment to the Potawatomi will most certainly be missed, said Vice Chairman Ken George Jr. “The Executive Council wishes James nothing but the best as he begins his next chapter in his professional career.”