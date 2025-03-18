Narcan vending machines are helping save lives in the Forest County Potawatomi Community

As the Forest County Potawatomi Behavioral Health Manager, Shelby Daniels has watched opioid overdoses decline in her community.

“Years ago, we had an overdose it felt like every week, almost honestly. Now you hear of like once or twice a whole year,” said Daniels.

The Tribe has put in a lot of effort over the years to reduce overdoses and deaths.

This includes public awareness campaigns, helping fund local enforcement to hire drug enforcement officers, and building a $60 million community center to focus on healthy values.

As WXPR previously reported, one of the latest efforts has been vending machines filled with Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

“They are absolutely being used,” said Daniels.

Narcan, or naloxone by its generic name, is a drug that reverses the effects of an overdose and saves lives.

Since installing the machines, people have taken about 500 Narcan kits and 200 fentanyl test strips.

Two more vending machines have been added at two other locations.

They’ve also added xylazine test strips and kits for safe sex, gun locks, and smudging.

“Anything that would go towards harm reduction is what we're putting in there,” said Daniels.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services tracks suspected overdoses based on ambulance runs.

In all of Forest County, that data shows overdoses going from roughly 30 in 2022 to less than half that in 2024.

Items in the vending machines are free.

Daniels says they don’t track who takes what.

“Not just people that use are using these vending machines. It's concerned community members, family members, friends,” said Daniels. “If and when it does happen to you, you'll be prepared, and your loved one or friend won't have to pass away.”

Daniels personally knows the power of Narcan, saying she can jokingly call herself a Narcan baby now that she’s the Behavioral Health Manager.

“I'm in recovery as well from opioids. I got sober on October 15 of 2015. Narcan saved my life nine times, and now I'm here helping others save their lives as well, because Narcan saved my life,” said Daniels. “That's another reason why I'm a huge advocate for it, because I did rehabilitate myself, I did get better, and now I'm able to help others.”

The vending machines are located at We Care, Health and Wellness, Prevention, and the old Tribal Hall.

The kits also come with resources for people to get treatment. Daniels says they’re still creating a rapport with people, even if it’s through a vending machine.

“We have resources and people that can help. Here's numbers, here's where we'll be. Our door is open. Come get help,” Daniels said talking about what’s included with the kits. “When you open that door, that inviting door, you're creating that rapport, you're creating safety, and that's really how we're saving lives around here.”

Daniels says anyone can call at any time to get help at 715-478-4332.

You can also find resources on the Forest County Potawatomi Community website. You can also call the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline at 211.