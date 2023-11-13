Newly remodeled Health and Wellness Center opens in Forest County Potawatomi Community

The Forest County Potawatomi Community opened their newly remodeled Health and Wellness Center last week.

Tribal Vice Chairwoman Heather VanZile says this moment was a long time coming.

“There was a time when we didn't have a medical or dental facility to address the health and well being of our community. With that being said, I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our elders and leaders in the florists for establishing a community need for health care in the early 90s. And continuing that vision into 2000,” she said.

Linda Scalerude, a member of the Health Advisory Board, explained why healthcare accessibility matters so much for her community.

She said that when the clinic was first opened, they had what they called “Indian Days” and “Non-Indian Days”.

“This facility is a reminder to us that even though we were denied care, back then we are the people that are not going to deny that care for all,” she said.

The newest expansion of the center includes a private central registration area, a drive through pharmacy, additional lab and patient space, as well as space for a mobile MRI unit.

Lead pharmacist Joe Bosin is particularly excited about the drive-through.

“Especially with the winter months coming up, it makes it a lot easier just to kind of drive through, you don’t have to get out and step into the cold hopefully,” said Bosin.

The tribe got a $4.7 million grant from the state’s Healthcare Infrastructure grant program to help with the costs of the wellness center renovations.

Sarah Genke is the clinical services administrator for the Forest County Potawatomi Community.

“Oh, it's just beautiful. I mean, it was beautiful to be part of the entire project from the start until the finishing, watching patients come through and utilizing the new services. It's amazing that we were able to bring this to Forest County and the surrounding counties and the tribal membership,” she said.

The center embraces a holistic approach to wellness, incorporating Western medicine, as well as medicine in the form of song, prayer, friendship, family…

Tom Boelter is the Health Division Director for the Forest County Potawatomi Community.

“This is the path to health and wellness for all and that's what this building is all about- the medicine. For the people to find the health and wellness in medicine that doesn't necessarily need to be a pill.”

The Health and Wellness Center is open to all Northwoods community members.

The event ended with an honor song in memory of Dr. Bob Sookochoff, a former provider for the community, performed by Fire Nation, a drum group.