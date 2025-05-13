© 2025 WXPR
New Potawatomi Chairman selected

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 13, 2025 at 6:53 AM CDT
Brooks Boyd Sr.
Brooks Boyd Sr.

The Forest County Potawatomi Community has elected a new Chairman.

A post on the Forest County Potawatomi Community Facebook page congratulated Chairman Brooks Boyd Sr.

He had previously been serving on the Potawatomi Executive Council.

Boyd follows James Crawford in the post.

Crawford resigned recently after being offered the position of the United States Department of Transportation’s Assistant Secretary of Tribal Affairs.

Herb Daniels Jr. was elected to fill a post on the tribe’s Executive Council.
