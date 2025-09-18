Dual language signs to greet visitors to the Bad River Chippewa Community

The Bad River Chippewa Band becomes the latest to mark tribal boundaries with dual language highway signs.

The new signs identify the Bad River’s Tribal boundaries and two river crossings in both their native language and in English.

“On behalf of the Bad River Tribal Council, we are here today to unveil a long overdue work that has been in progress for quite some time,” said Chairman Robert Blanchard.

“This signage marks an historic event for Bad River as we join other Tribes in the state that have already participated in this initiative of dual-language signing. This sign will be located on US 2 at the entrances to our Tribal lands and it will better inform the traveling public of our language and heritage. It also shows that collaboration between the state and Tribes can work for the betterment of all involved.”

The new Tribal boundary signs feature the Bad River Tribal seal next to the reservation name, “Gibiindige Mashkiziibiing.”

Gibiindige Mashkiziibiing is the traditional name for the reservation, which means “You are Entering Bad River.”

The English translation of the highway sign is located beneath the Ojibwemowin language. The dual-language sign initiative was launched by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in 2021.

The Bad River Band is the eight Tribe in Wisconsin to install them.

“We have an obligation to work together to ensure the prosperity, health, and well-being of every kid, family, and community, including Tribal citizens and communities. A key part of that work is our commitment as a state to supporting efforts to promote and protect Tribal sovereignty and preserve Tribal languages and cultures,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

“Here in Wisconsin, we choose to embrace, not erase, our partnerships with Native Nations, and today’s exciting initiative is a great way to celebrate our shared government-to-government commitment.”

In the Northwoods, similar signs can be found on the lands of the Forest County Potawatomi Community, Lac du Flambeau Chippewa and Mole Lake Chippewa.