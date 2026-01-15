Lac du Flambeau Tribe issues statement on interactions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The Lac du Flambeau Tribe has issued a statement clarifying their stance on not supporting or cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Tribe emphasizes that the safety and dignity of their members are their top priorities.

The Tribe expressed concern over recent reports of the detention of Tribal members in Minnesota and ICE activity near their community. They stressed that as Indigenous people, their identity should not be questioned or used as a reason for detention.

The Tribe provided guidance on how members can protect themselves. They advised remaining calm during public encounters, asking for identification, and exercising the right to remain silent if detained. Members are encouraged to carry their Tribal ID and report any ICE activity to the Tribal Police Department at 715-588-7717.

For those needing a Tribal ID, the enrollment office is offering assistance without requiring an office visit. Members are urged to document interactions with ICE and contact their Tribal government if detained.

The Tribe calls on its members to share this information with family and community to ensure their safety and protection.