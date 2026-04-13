© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New law ensures native students can wear tribal regalia at graduation

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:47 AM CDT
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR

Students with native roots will be able to wear tribal regalia when they graduate from high school in Wisconsin.

Governor Tony Evers signed the measure into law April 9th.

Act 222 prevents school boards and charter schools from blocking a pupil with tribal ancestry from wearing traditional tribal regalia at a graduation ceremony.

The same protection is in place for school sponsored events.

The law covers those who are a member of a tribe, a descendant of a member, or are eligible to be enrolled.
Tags
Native American News Local TribesgraduationschoolschoolsEversGovernor EversWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content