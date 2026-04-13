New law ensures native students can wear tribal regalia at graduation

Students with native roots will be able to wear tribal regalia when they graduate from high school in Wisconsin.

Governor Tony Evers signed the measure into law April 9th.

Act 222 prevents school boards and charter schools from blocking a pupil with tribal ancestry from wearing traditional tribal regalia at a graduation ceremony.

The same protection is in place for school sponsored events.

The law covers those who are a member of a tribe, a descendant of a member, or are eligible to be enrolled.