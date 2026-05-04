Indigenous people raising awareness about their missing and murdered

Indigenous peoples across North America are gathering this month to raise awareness about the disproportionate violence in their communities while demanding sustained response from authorities.

While May 5 is recognized as the day of awareness in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples movement, events already are starting and planned throughout the month. In Canada, it's referred to as Red Dress Day after Métis artist Jaime Black used the garments as a symbol of what Black said is gendered and racialized violence.

Events include prayer walks, art exhibits, self-defense classes, film screenings, 5k runs, healing circles, and marches and speeches at U.S. state capitols to plead for better cooperation among law enforcement agencies.

U.S. Justice Department data shows Indigenous women are more than twice as likely to be homicide victims than the national average. Many people wear red and paint their faces with red handprints while vowing to speak for those who have been silenced.

A list of some events planned in Wisconsin provided by the Associated Press is below.

WISCONSIN

Annual Wrap The Capitol Red Event, Madison, Tuesday, May 5.

MMIP Motorcycle Ride, Crandon, Tuesday, May 5.

Menominee Nation MMIP Walk, Keshena, Tuesday, May 5.

MMIW memorial garden planting event, Hayward, Tuesday, May 5.

MMIW&R 5k run/walk, La Crosse, Tuesday, May 5.

Oneida Nation MMIR Walk, Oneida, Saturday, May 9.