Wisconsin tribal colleges make a case for further investment

Tribal colleges and universities are a valuable resource for both Native and non-Native residents but a new report found the institutions are facing a growing funding squeeze.

Findings from the Brookings Institution and the American Indian College Fund showed federal support for tribal campuses has fallen more than 7% over the past decade, despite treaty and trust obligations.

Chris Caldwell, president of the College of Menominee Nation, said despite their economic value and community impact, tribal institutions have long needed to advocate for equitable funding and resources mainstream institutions more readily access.

"In grant programs, often times we wear a lot of hats here that mainstream institutions don't have to wear just because of lack of staffing or resources. So being competitive in that context is always a challenge," Caldwell said.

The report says every dollar invested in tribal colleges returns $1.60 in tax revenue and public sector savings. A separate economic impact study found the College of Menominee Nation generated $16 million for surrounding counties in one year.

Caldwell noted the college is now increasing its focus on securing philanthropy contributions and demonstrating the effects on students’ lives. A graduate of the college, he added his experience as a student helped put him on the path to becoming its president.

"If we were to look around before the college started to today, you would see a big change in how many tribal members are in high leadership areas, and not just on our reservation but in surrounding communities," Caldwell observed.

The report recommended Congress make greater use of mandatory funding when supporting Native communities, suggesting the strategy would help tribal colleges plan ahead.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, president and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, said investments in tribal communities are once again becoming an afterthought and warned proposed cuts could threaten schools just as they are finding new ways to reach students.

"We're becoming very adept at online education, so the tribal colleges are able to bring that culturally rich education that Native people want, where they see themselves and they go to school with each other, even online," Crazy Bull explained.

Advocates noted the federal government does not provide enough detailed information about how much money is actually reaching tribal communities. Crazy Bull stressed they are pushing for improved data access so Native-serving institutions can determine where the biggest unmet needs remain.