The Senate advanced the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act [BAAJA] with nearly every Republican and about half of Democrats voting for it.

The 400-plus page bill is meant to remove red tape and speed up permitting on infrastructure projects.

Supporters of the bill say it will help overcome some of the biggest obstacles to energy projects—including renewable power.

The Mole Lake Sokaogon Chippewa Community is among the tribes calling it an assault on Tribal Sovereignty.

The bill makes changes to the National Historic Preservation Act, National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Water Act, and the Endangered Species Act.

Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requires federal agencies to consider the effects on historic properties of projects they carry out, assist, fund, permit, license, or approve throughout the country.

This means tribes need to be consulted on certain projects to see if there are cultural or historic impacts.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act would greatly narrow Section 106.

“It essentially eliminates any sort of sovereignty tribes have over determining what sites are significant and what is important about those sites related to their culture and history,” said Michael LaRonge, the Tribal Historical Preservation Officer for the Sokaogon Chippewa Community. LaRonge spoke with WXPR with permission from the SCC Chairman after the Tribal Council announced its “strong opposition” to the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act this week calling for the bill to be “quashed”.

LaRonge says tribes are the ones disproportionately impacted by the changes to Section 106.

“The tribes have been on this continent from time immemorial, and it is their sites that constitute the bulk of the historic properties in this country,” said LaRonge.

The National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers condemned the Senate vote to advance the bill.

Executive Director Ira Matt issued the following statement in response to that vote:

“The four Senators who wrote this bill behind closed doors did so without consulting Tribal Nations, and it shows. BAAJA represents a legislative assault on Tribal sovereignty and a violation of the United States’ trust responsibilities to Tribal Nations, who have spent decades fighting for the right to determine for ourselves which sites are of historic, cultural, or spiritual importance to us and how to protect them. It is unconscionable to then let a handful of Senators jam through a 400-page backroom deal at the eleventh hour that tramples on that hard-fought right because they decided it was the best deal they could get. We continue to call on Senators to remove the historic preservation title from BAAJA and craft new language in consultation with Tribes so they can achieve real permitting reform without trading away our rights.”

Some of the changes to Section 106 in the bill include what kind of projects would qualify for review and give more power to federal agencies going so far as to make consulting with tribes optional.

The bill would also make it harder to challenge projects in court.

“I think people see that and they say, 'Oh, affordability and jobs. Yes, we want that because that's important to us,' and it is. It's important to everybody,” said LaRonge. “But the idea that you do that by eliminating checks and balances on activities of big industry and federal agencies is unconscionable.”

The bill still needs to pass the Senate and House before being signed by the President to become law.

