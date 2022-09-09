Tomahawk approves hunt for nuisance deer and bear

People in Tomahawk will be allowed to hunt bears and deer on their private property, according to a resolution passed Tuesday.

There had been complaints from residents about animals causing nuisances and leaving damage.

Areas that are considered city property, like parks, are considered off-limits for hunting.

This goes into effect Saturday, September 17 and runs through January 8, coinciding with bow hunting season.

District 2 alder Jeff Kahle says everyone that plans to participate needs to register with the city beforehand, but the hope is that the animals are desensitized to the environment and cause fewer disruptions.

"Hopefully it'll discourage the deer from coming right into people's yards and chewing on their flowers and shrubs and staying out in the outlying agricultural areas," Kahle said.

There have been similar initiatives within the city in previous years.

