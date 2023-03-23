Oneida County snowmobile trails closing for the 2023 season on Monday
This will be the last weekend for snowmobiling in Oneida County.
The county Forestry Department announced today that trails will close Monday at noon.
It thanked snowmobile clubs and volunteers for their hard work maintaining trails.
Lincoln and Marathon Counties have already closed their trails.
Most other counties north of 64 still have their trails open as of Thursday afternoon.
You can view the latest trail conditions on the Travel Wisconsin website.