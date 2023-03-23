© 2023 WXPR
Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports

Oneida County snowmobile trails closing for the 2023 season on Monday

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published March 23, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT
This will be the last weekend for snowmobiling in Oneida County.

The county Forestry Department announced today that trails will close Monday at noon.

It thanked snowmobile clubs and volunteers for their hard work maintaining trails.

Lincoln and Marathon Counties have already closed their trails.

Most other counties north of 64 still have their trails open as of Thursday afternoon.

You can view the latest trail conditions on the Travel Wisconsin website.

