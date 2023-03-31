Snowmobile season ends in Wisconsin, gets a couple extra days in Michigan

Winter might not be over quite yet, but the snowmobiling season is.

Wisconsin trail can’t stay open past March 31st.

The St. Germain Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club, like most in the region, is starting to pack away its equipment after another successful season.

Club Trail Boss Jim Wendt called it a good year despite the lulls breaking up the season.

“But we had toward the end some very substantial snowfalls. That really helped the program. In the middle, we had some rain and ice which made a really strong ice base. It lasted until the end of the season. It really was a very, very good year,” said Wendt.

Vilas County is keeping its trails open until the very end.

Even with the fresh snow from this current winter storm, there won’t be any more trail riding.

It’s state law that trails close by midnight on March 31st.

Wendt says it’s important for snowmobilers to follow that, not only to avoid getting a ticket but also to protect the trail for next year.

“As soon as the trail becomes unrideable we will close them to protect our land owners. That is the most important thing that we have in our program is the value of our landowners,” said Wendt. “So rather than let people ride, and they will ride through mud, it’s strange they will. It doesn’t make any sense for them to destroy areas that the landowners have been so gracious to let us come and use. So when it’s in question, we’ll close them.”

Wendt says even if riders tried to ride the trails, they’d run into gates blocking their path.

If you’re determined to get a little more riding in this week, the U.P. is going to be your best bet.

Normally, Michigan and Wisconsin both close their trails on the 31st.

This year, the Michigan DNR has given clubs permission to extend the season through Sunday, April 2.

However, some clubs will still be closing trails as usual due to land agreements, lack of snow, or grooming.

You should check in with the local club of the area you want to ride before you head out.